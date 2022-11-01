Nashville woman dies in Monday’s shooting on I-24 in Robertson Co.

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - All lanes of Interstate 24 near Maxey Road were closed in both directions on Monday night while law enforcement agents investigated a deadly shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed that 34-year-old Kanetha Lola Renee Miller, of Nashville, died as a result of the shooting on I-24 that occurred just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

TBI said they have identified a black Dodge Charger as a vehicle of interest as the investigation continues.

There have been several shootings on Interstate 24 in recent days.

On October 27, Metro Nashville Police officers investigated a road rage shooting that left one person injured. Then on October 21, a 41-year-old woman was critically injured after bullets were shot through the trunk of her vehicle.

Additionally, agents are asking that anyone who was driving on I-24 between exits 11 and 19 and may have seen anything suspicious to call 1- 800-TBI-FIND.

