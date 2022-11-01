Metro PD search for man with 21 outstanding warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are conducting a search for a man wanted on 21 outstanding warrants.

The 21 warrants are mostly burglary or theft related.

28-year-old Travis Wayne Thomas Jr. has reportedly stolen from the same Home Depot location 14 times this year.

The thefts from the Home Depot, located at 2535 Powell Avenue, began in August. Thomas has allegedly stolen more than $27,000 worth of Milwaukee tools and $23,000 in other merchandise from the store.

He’s been seen driving multiple vehicles from the location, most recently a black SUV that appears to be an early 2000′s Acura MDX.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.