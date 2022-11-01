Local restaurant’s missing trailer found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A recent break-in at a Bellevue restaurant left employees without a trailer, until now.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the local restaurant “It’z A Philly Thing” was broken into and stolen from. The restaurant’s operation manager Desmon Tanner reported that the thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage to their equipment, and stole money and their food trailer.

The trailer was reportedly found Monday morning.

The restaurant’s owner Zahir Baker Elam said the missing trailer was found with the help of Metro Nashville police. It was in extremely damaged condition and was nearly unrecognizable.

The trailer was found on someone’s property and was getting ready to be scrapped before police intervened. The identity of who stole the trailer is unknown.

