Local restaurant’s missing trailer found

The missing Bellevue restaurant trailer was found damaged.
The missing Bellevue restaurant trailer was found damaged.(It’z A Philly Thing)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A recent break-in at a Bellevue restaurant left employees without a trailer, until now.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the local restaurant “It’z A Philly Thing” was broken into and stolen from. The restaurant’s operation manager Desmon Tanner reported that the thieves caused thousands of dollars in damage to their equipment, and stole money and their food trailer.

The trailer was reportedly found Monday morning.

The restaurant’s owner Zahir Baker Elam said the missing trailer was found with the help of Metro Nashville police. It was in extremely damaged condition and was nearly unrecognizable.

The trailer was found on someone’s property and was getting ready to be scrapped before police intervened. The identity of who stole the trailer is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Restaurant fights to stay open after burglary
Bellevue restaurant remains open after being broken into, trailer stolen

Latest News

The festival will take place down Lower Broadway and along the riverfront.
FanDuel Bracket City Live festival coming to Nashville
Taylor Swift announces tour dates.
Taylor Swift announces 2023 tour dates
WSMV TSU sign
TSU professor under fire after video shows him screaming at student
WSMV stolen car
Masked car thief caught in Trigg Co.