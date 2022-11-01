1 injured after crash involving tanker, semi on I-24


Crash scene involving a semi-truck in Clarksville.
Crash scene involving a semi-truck in Clarksville.(Photos courtesy of AC Mike Rios of CFR, and Lt. Spielhagen of CPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville firefighters responded Tuesday to a crash on Interstate 24 West involving two semi-tractor trailers.

The crash happened near Exit 1 in Clarksville. I-24 West is currently shut down near the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 4. Eastbound lanes have reopened.

The crash injured at least one person, police said. One of the truckers was hauling flammable material and the cab had caught fire. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle with the assistance of a CPD officer. The driver was flown to a Nashville hospital by life-flight helicopter with unknown injuries.

Clarksville Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire without the contents of the trailer being affected, police said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the crash is cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A THP cruiser was involved in a serious crash on Tuesday morning in Springfield.
THP cruiser involved in serious crash in Springfield
WSMV news flash
Tuesday morning News Update
Kroger
Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville
The festival will take place down Lower Broadway and along the riverfront.
FanDuel Bracket City Live festival coming to Nashville