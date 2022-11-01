1 injured after crash involving tanker, semi on I-24

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville firefighters responded Tuesday to a crash on Interstate 24 West involving two semi-tractor trailers.

The crash happened near Exit 1 in Clarksville. I-24 West is currently shut down near the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 4. Eastbound lanes have reopened.

The crash injured at least one person, police said. One of the truckers was hauling flammable material and the cab had caught fire. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle with the assistance of a CPD officer. The driver was flown to a Nashville hospital by life-flight helicopter with unknown injuries.

Clarksville Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire without the contents of the trailer being affected, police said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the crash is cleaned up.

