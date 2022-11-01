First Alert Forecast: Patchy Fog Followed by Sunshine

A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected today across the Mid State with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

Overnight, we’ll see more clouds build back in and I can’t totally rule out a quick passing shower as well. Lows tonight will drop back into the mid and lower 50s.

Early clouds on Wednesday will give way for some afternoon sunshine with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s for most of the area. By Thursday we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.

We’ll see temperatures rise into the upper 70s on Friday and the dry weather pattern will continue.

Temperatures will try and make a run at 80 on Saturday and perhaps Sunday as well, but for now, it’s looking like most of the area will end up in the 70s.

Saturday is looking dry for now but we’re keeping a close eye on our next frontal system that’s going to approach the mid-state this weekend. That front will try and bring us a couple of passing showers late Sunday and into our day on Monday, but the timing of that could still change over the next week.

