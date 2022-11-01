First Alert Forecast: Above Average Temperatures into the Foreseeable Future

Temperatures will remain above average for at least the next week.

A weak weather system moving through tonight will increase cloud cover and throw out a sprinkle or two. Most areas will remain rain-free, however. Temperatures by sunrise Wednesday will be around 50 degrees.

After another sprinkle or two Wednesday morning, clouds will move out allowing for some afternoon sunshine. It’ll turn mild again, with highs in the low-mid 70s.

Thursday morning will likely begin with a few spots of dense fog, so be sure to allow some extra drive time to contend with that.

Sunny and even milder weather will take over for Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Our next rain system of consequence will reach the Mid State Saturday afternoon, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

A shower or two will linger into Sunday as well.

Next week, our weather will dry out once again as temperatures remain a solid 10 degrees above average for early November.

