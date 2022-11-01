FanDuel Bracket City Live festival coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A three-day festival centered around music and basketball will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville in March.

FanDuel Bracket City Live will come to Nashville March 16 through 18, which coincides with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games, according to a media release. It will take place down Lower Broadway and along the riverfront.

The festival will showcase a variety of musical performances across two stages and allow fans to engage in college basketball action.

“We know visitors love to come to Nashville for live music and they love to come for sports, so putting music and sports together is a winning combination for us,” said Deana Ivey, president of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp in a media release. “We are excited to introduce a brand-new festival on legendary Lower Broadway to a national audience and for Nashville to benefit from the marketing and TV exposure as we continue to become known as a world-class event city.”

Organizers say Nashville was the right location for the festival.

“Bracket City Live is a three-day holiday to celebrate and create the unforgettable moments that come with the best time of the year for college basketball. We saw an opportunity to bring fans together and experience those moments with one another at one of the best entertainment destinations in the world.” Bobby Sloan, associate principal at Populous and executive producer of Bracket City Live, added in the media release.

The event will be produced by Populous and supported by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

