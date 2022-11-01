Families recovering after fire destroys Antioch apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Around two dozen families are working to pick up the pieces after their homes were destroyed in an apart building fire.

Nashville firefighters said it took three alarms to put out the flames at the Allegro on Bell complex on Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cleanup effort began Monday with fences going up around the burned-out apartment building. Officials said up to 20 units could be considered a total loss from the damage.

“I saw people jumping out of the second floor just trying to save themselves,” Deren Uzmezler said. “I heard people were throwing their animals out the windows, throwing their snakes, their dogs, just trying to free them.”

Uzmezler said it was a horrifying scene as flames started on one side of the building and spread across the roof. Her husband, Mustafa Karakasli, was woke up by the red glow of the fire and banged on his neighbors’ doors to make sure everyone knew what was going on and were able to get out safely.

The newlyweds had just moved into their first home together in July and said they are traumatized by the fire that cost them everything. Their part of the building collapsed as they stood outside on the hill. It trapped their wedding rings and other priceless family items in the ash.

“A lot of memories and a lot of stories,” Karakasli said. “We had people come over, and we had nice dinners and nice conversations. It’s just so sad, like everything just vanish all the sudden. Then when you get up the next day, which is Sunday, you realize you don’t have a home.”

Uzmezler and many of her neighbors said they did not hear any fire alarms going off until after the fire department arrived on the scene.

“I’m a light sleeper. I wake up easily,” Uzmezler said. “But other people might not have woken up that easily and they could have been seriously hurt or even killed from that.”

The apartment management company said all smoke detectors were working during the last annual fire inspection in February and they had not received any reports of fire alarm issues since then.

“Birge & Held team members went into vacant apartments, once getting the all-clear from the fire department, to test smoke detectors,” management company spokesperson Stephanie Tresso said. “All of the detectors that were tested in the vacant units worked properly.

“Once it is declared safe to do so, our team will inspect detectors (where possible) in the apartments impacted by the fire and work with the fire department to determine what may have happened in order to make changes.”

Tresso said the Allegro on Bell staff is working with residents to place them in temporary apartments somewhere else in the complex or in another complex down the street.

