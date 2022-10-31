Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises.

According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately asked to leave. Black is a known problem at the business and had been banned from the location.

Upon being asked to leave, Black began smashing liquor bottles on the floor and yelling. She then threw a full liquor bottle at an employee, which hit the plastic cashier screen and struck the employee.

Black attempted to leave the store when she slipped and fell, dropping her phone. She returned moments later to retrieve her phone and went behind the counter to look for it. While behind the counter, she grabbed the employee’s purse. When the employee stopped her, Black let go of the purse and started punching her in the head. Another employee helped by striking Black with a baseball bat.

Officers arrived as Black was attempting to leave the store. She was taken into custody and booked for n robbery and destruction of property charges.

