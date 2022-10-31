Trigg Co. police end search for masked car thief

A masked man is seen stealing this SUV from a driveway in Trigg Co.
By Tony Garcia and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT
CADIZ, Kentucky (WSMV) - Trigg County police have found the man who stole an SUV while wearing a Halloween mask on Sunday morning.

Joe Noel Junior was found in the stolen vehicle on Monday and was arrested. Noel was found with a loaded handgun and, according to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, is a convicted felon.

According to police, security cameras captured Noel taking a 2005 white Chevrolet Trailblazer from a driveway on Avalon Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The cameras showed that Noel was wearing a Halloween mask during the theft.

A car thief was arrested in Trigg Co. on Monday.
