Registered sex offender charged after peeping in Nashville windows, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 55-year-old registered sex offender was arrested late Sunday night after he was caught with his pants unzipped while peeping through a window of a housing unit meant for university students.

Midtown Hills officers arrested Timothy Temple, who was charged with invasion of privacy/peeping tom, indecent exposure, criminal trespassing and a felony sex offender registration violation. Police said Temple was seen Sunday night in the bushes looking into a window at Convent Place.

Multiple witnesses had called police about Temple. He tried to run away as he was approached by officers, who saw his pants unzipped as he was looking into a window.

Temple has a criminal history with similar stalking, peeping tom and indecent exposure arrests, police said. He is currently being held in lieu of $9,500 bond.

