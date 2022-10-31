Putnam Co. man charged with murder in death of 15-year-old girl

The 15-year-old girl was, left, was found dead near Cookeville. The suspect in her death,...
The 15-year-old girl was, left, was found dead near Cookeville. The suspect in her death, right, is charged with statutory rape.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man has been charged in the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found last week in a wooded area near Cookeville.

Charles “Chuck” Carter, 63, of Putnam County, has been charged with second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Carter provided illegal narcotics to 15-year-old Olivia Taylor, which caused her death last week.

Taylor’s body was found Thursday in a wooded rural area near Highway 70, east of Cookeville. Carter is charged additionally with aggravated rape.

“This tragic event is another example of what illegal drugs coming across our border into our country is doing to our nation,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said in a statement. “Last year, there were over 100,000 deaths from fentanyl related overdoses.”

District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway said once the death investigation is complete, prosecutors will determine whether additional or amended charges are appropriate.

Carter is being held in the Putnam County Jail without bond and has an initial court date set for Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Family and friends are still mourning Taylor’s death. Friends said she had a “heart of gold,” and will be missed.

