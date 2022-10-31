PHOTOS: Nashville hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — The Halloween spirit has taken over the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in midtown Nashville.

Nurses Kim Meek, Olivia Horne and Julie Williams handcrafted fun-sized costumes for the babies who need special care at the hospital.

A media release says the costumes are a creative way for nurses to encourage parents and loved ones during the stress of a NICU stay. Some of the costumes include a UPS driver, a Queen of England, a tiny astronaut and more. Some parents dressed up to match their little ones.

See their adorable costumes below!

Nurses dressed up babies in the NICU at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville. (Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown)

