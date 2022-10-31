Nashville parole officers make Halloween donation to daycare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Nashville Probation Parole Officers from the Tennessee Department of Correction visited a local daycare Monday to spread some kindness on Halloween.

The officers visited Hart to Heart Daycare Learning Center in Nashville and brought candy, goodies and holiday cheer to some of Tennessee’s youngest residents. The donation, which is fully funded by the Probation Parole Officers (PPO) and staff, is part of a bigger goal to connect officers with the neighborhoods they serve, a media release said.

The officers delivered about 30 Halloween baskets to the children at the daycare and spent time listening to music and playing on the playground.

“My district likes to give back to the community and help,” said District 40 Director Niresha Atkins.

The office, which supervises adults sentenced to probation in Davidson County, has formed an event committee that decides on a monthly outreach activity the office can accomplish together.

“It means a lot to know we have community support, and that they [the children] can always be safe in their environment,” said Hart to Heart Director Wanda Baine.

Over the past year, a media release says officers at District 40 have donated Thanksgiving boxes to residents of a low-income housing complex, more than 18,000 bottles of water to the Nashville Rescue Mission, and stuffed animals to the Nashville Metro Police Department to comfort children in crisis.

