More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service crews are working to restore power in the Bellevue area after more than 1,400 people lost power.

People in the area have been without power since around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, they were called around 5:25 p.m. for reports of wires on fire. When they arrived they found that the top of a pole had been broken off and a nearby tree was on fire as a result, however, NFD claims the cause of the power outage was not due to the fire.

NES and the Metro Police Department took over the scene. NES said a pole caught fire and that crews are working to restore the outage.

NES did not give an estimated time as to when power would be restored.

