Man in Halloween mask steals SUV in Trigg Co.

CADIZ, Kentucky (WSMV) - The search for a vehicle thief is underway in Southern Kentucky after an SUV was stolen from a driveway on Sunday morning.

According to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing a Halloween mask is seen on security cameras taking a 2005 white Chevrolet Trailblazer from a driveway on Avalon Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff is asking anyone with information to call 270-522-INFO. The vehicle has Kentucky plates: B7X644.

This man allegedly stole this vehicle from a driveway in Trigg County, KY. (TCSO)

