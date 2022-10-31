Man arrested after trying to rob Hendersonville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a market possibly at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Douglas Hutton, 30, entered the Mapco at 157 W. Main St. wearing a hood. He is accused of pointing something through his clothes believed to be a gun by the employee while demanding money from the register. Police said the man fled the scene before getting any money.

Using license plate reader technology, detectives identified the suspect as Hutton, who was arrested later by Metro Police on a violation of probation warrant. He has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery in Sumner County.

