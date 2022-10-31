Man arrested after trying to rob Hendersonville market


A man has been arrested after being accused of trying to rob a market.
A man has been arrested after being accused of trying to rob a market.(Hendersonville PD)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a market possibly at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Douglas Hutton, 30, entered the Mapco at 157 W. Main St. wearing a hood. He is accused of pointing something through his clothes believed to be a gun by the employee while demanding money from the register. Police said the man fled the scene before getting any money.

Using license plate reader technology, detectives identified the suspect as Hutton, who was arrested later by Metro Police on a violation of probation warrant. He has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery in Sumner County.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV firefighter
Four firefighters injured in duplex fire
Trick-or-treaters take over Gallatin
Trick-or-treaters take over Gallatin
gavel
Kansas man sentenced for trying to send obscene material to a minor
Trigg County, KY
Cadiz woman killed in two-vehicle crash