Kansas man sentenced for trying to send obscene material to a minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A registered sex offender from Kansas was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Nashville on Friday to 15 years in prison for attempting to transfer obscene materials to a minor and engaging in this activity as a registered sex offender, the U.S. Attorney announced.

Shawn Glazier, 51, of Kansas City, Kansas, was indicted in July and pleaded guilty in August after engaging in online activity with an undercover FBI agent who he believed to be 13 years old and living in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Earlier this year, Glazier used an online dating application to initiate a conversation with the undercover agent. Believing that undercover agent was a 13-year-old girl, Glazier turned the conversation to a sexual nature and began requesting nude and explicit photos. At one point, Glazier sent the agent a photograph of his penis.

On June 22, 2022, the FBI executed a search warrant at Glazier’s home and arrested him. Agents determined that Glazier has been convicted in Missouri in 2006 of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and interstate travel to attempt to engage in a sexual act with a minor, which required him to register as a sex offender.

