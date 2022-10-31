Halloween First Alert Forecast: Lingering Clouds with Pockets of Drizzle

After having to dodge some off-and-on showers throughout our Sunday we are still not completely in the clear as far as rainfall is concerned on this Halloween Monday.

Today we can expect clouds to linger all day and a couple of isolated showers in the afternoon, if not a few pockets of drizzle that will pass through. I do not think it will be anything to wash out the day by any means, but just be sure to keep an eye on the sky. Highs today will top off near 70 this afternoon.

For Trick-or-Treating this evening, a pocket of drizzle still cannot be totally ruled out, but we won’t see any major weather issues with temperatures in the 60s for much of the Mid State.

We’ll try and break up the cloud cover during the day tomorrow with highs back in the lower 70s for the day.

Better sunshine is on tap for our Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 70s again for most of the area. By Thursday we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s in the afternoon.

We’ll see temperatures rise into the upper 70s on Friday and the dry weather pattern will continue.

Temperatures make a run at 80 on Saturday and perhaps Sunday as well. Saturday is looking dry but as of now, I cannot totally rule out a passing shower on Sunday as a weak front system tries to sneak into the Mid-State.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.