‘Ghost Hunters’ pick up paranormal activity at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet native Kalani Smith believes he made NFL history by conducting the first recorded paranormal investigation in an NFL stadium.

Smith says he wanted to go ghost hunting in Nissan Stadium because of how close it is to the Cumberland River and the area’s wartime history from the 1800s.

“Then the other thing is if you think about all the millions of people who have gone through that stadium, it wouldn’t be that farfetched to believe if I was a spirit, I would like to go hang out in Nissan Stadium so I could go get free event tickets,” Smith said.

He was shocked by all the paranormal activity he experienced in Nissan Stadium.

The ghost hunter said his devices picked up paranormal activity in the locker room. When Titans football player Teair Tart asked if the spirit was experiencing any discomfort, the communication device then detected the message ‘sore knees.’

“I’ve never had anything like that come through but granted, I’ve never been in an NFL locker room asking if they are experiencing any discomfort so that was probably the coolest thing and then in the bathroom, we had two or three devices going off as well,” Smith said.

You can watch the full paranormal investigation here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.