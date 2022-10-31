Funeral arrangements set for rock ‘n’ roll star Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson...
Jerry Lee Lewis performs during Farm Aid on Sept. 20, 2008 in Mansfield, Mass. Spokesperson Zach Furman said Lewis died Friday morning, Oct. 28, 2022, at his home in DeSoto County, Miss., south of Memphis, Tenn. He was 87. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)(Lisa Poole | AP)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for “The Killer” Jerry Lee Lewis, who passed away on Friday morning at 87.

Lewis was one of the original pioneers of rock and roll, best known for hits like “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire.”

He died at his DeSoto County, Mississippi, home on Friday.

A funeral service will be held in Hernando on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Hernando Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A separate service will be held in Lewis’ hometown on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, Lousiana, from 11 a.m. to noon. Livestream details are to be announced.

A private burial will then take place, followed by a celebration of life at the Delta Music Museum and Arcade Center at 1 p.m.

All services are open to the public with limited capacity.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Maury County library director resigns
Maury County library director resigns
8th and Roast-Part 3
Enjoy a cup of coffee at 8th and Roast
A chihuahua was saved by the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department after it fell into a septic...
Chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro
House of Spirits Pt. 1
The House of Spirits is Halloween Fun for Adults
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has a new exhibit
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has a new exhibit