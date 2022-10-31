Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire

Fire crews at the scene of a duplex fire in North Nashville.
Fire crews at the scene of a duplex fire in North Nashville.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out.

According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene and the other two were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one side of the duplex, which took on significant damage.

Nashville Fire investigators suspect arson as the cause of the fire.

Duplex burns on Brick Church Lane Monday morning.
Duplex burns on Brick Church Lane Monday morning.(WSMV)

