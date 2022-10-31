Cadiz woman killed in two-vehicle crash

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on US 68/KY 80 at the intersection of Blue Springs Road on Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash occurred just after 9 a.m.

Troopers said Marcie Birdsong, 70, of Cadiz, was traveling south on Blue Springs Road in a 2007 Toyota Tacoma with Everett Birdsong, 75, also of Cadiz. Jillian Plunkett, 18, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, was traveling west on US 68/KY 80 in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a TP Towlite horse trailer.

Birdsong attempted to turn left onto US 68/KY 80 and entered the path of the Silverado. The Silverado struck the Tacoma in the driver’s side. Birdsong died at the scene. Birdsong was flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to KSP. Plunkett was taken to Trigg County Hospital where she was treated and released. A horse in the trailer was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

