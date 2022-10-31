3 including juvenile injured after shooting, stabbing in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department are investigating after a shooting and stabbing happened at 1590 Airport Road at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Sunday.

One adult and one juvenile were shot. Officials found the suspect with stab wounds.

All three had non-life threatening injuries.

The Gallatin Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information on this case or any other case please call Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

