3 including juvenile injured after shooting, stabbing in Gallatin


(wifr)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department are investigating after a shooting and stabbing happened at 1590 Airport Road at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Sunday.

One adult and one juvenile were shot. Officials found the suspect with stab wounds.

All three had non-life threatening injuries.

The Gallatin Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information on this case or any other case please call Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
More than 1,400 without power in Bellevue
The roof of a house in Columbia, TN was destroyed.
No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home
police lights
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
Stolen Turkey from Piccolo Farms
Whites Creek animal sanctuary asks for help searching for stolen turkeys