2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries.

Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He was accompanied by 17-year-old Marcellus Felix, from Memphis.

Holmes was driving east on I-840 and attempted to cross the median and make a U-turn. He ended up hitting the culvert in the median and lost control going into the westbound lanes where he hit a 2015 Lincoln MKX.

75-year-old Phyllis Smith, of Jackson, was driving the Lincoln MKX and was injured.

Williamson County will be seeking all applicable charges and THP was requested to conduct the crash investigation.

