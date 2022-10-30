Whites Creek animal sanctuary asks for help searching for stolen turkeys

WHITES CREEK, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several turkeys were stolen from Piccolo Farms Animal Sanctuary on Saturday.

According to Piccolo Farms, people in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida license plates stopped by uninvited and allegedly begged Piccolo Farms to sell the turkeys to them a few days ago.

On Saturday, the people came back and lured the turkeys with food scraps and stole several young turkeys. Piccolo Farms claimed there was evidence all over the driveway surrounded by feathers showing signs of struggle.

They added that they did leave behind receipts from a Western Union transfer with the suspect’s names on it.

“We filed a police report and the police have their names,” Piccolo Farms said in a Facebook post. “All we want are our girls back unharmed.”

Hours before the birds were taken, Piccolo Farms also shared a photo of one of the birds.

“If you saw anything, or know of anything, please contact us. No questions asked, just bring us our girls,” said Piccolo Farms in a Facebook post.

Piccolo Farms also shared a photo of the couple they believe could have stolen the turkeys.

“We believe they are still in the area…” said Piccolo Farms in a Facebook Post. “We want our residents back and press livestock theft charges.”

