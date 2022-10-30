Undefeated Tennessee tied for No. 2 in AP college football poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers remain undefeated after dominating the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday, 44-6.

You just knew No. 3 Tennessee was going to remain undefeated after this entrance in the dark mode unis ⚫ 🧡 pic.twitter.com/XuIbF3wbpk — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 30, 2022

Looking ahead to a highly anticipated matchup against No. 1 Georgia, the Vols tied with Ohio State to be ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll Sunday.

The last time the Vols were ranked this high on the poll was in 2001, according to AP.

The team has snapped multiple records this season; however, Jaylin Hyatt was the latest, breaking the University of Tennessee’s record for most single-season receiving touchdowns at 14.

𝙅𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙉 𝙃𝙔𝘼𝙏𝙏.



𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙡 𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙: Single-season receiving touchdowns (14). pic.twitter.com/SspM8CCfYB — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 30, 2022

In addition, standout quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, broke a school record and remained leading the nation as he made a touchdown pass Saturday, marking his 20th consecutive game doing so.

The team is now 8-0, which marks the first time since 1998 when the team remained undefeated through thirteen games.

Tennessee had much to prove at the beginning of the season as the team wasn’t ranked in the Top 25 poll, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

Looking forward, Tennessee will go head-to-head with defending national champion Georgia at 3:30 p.m. Don’t have a ticket? You can watch it on WVLT.

All eyes will be on the matchup Saturday—both ESPN College Gameday and the SEC Network’s SEC Nation will be following the Vols and broadcasting from Athens, Georgia.

View the full AP list here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.