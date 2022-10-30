Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations.

Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly

Five people were arrested and one person was issued a citation. Four of the five people arrested are facing felony evading arrest charges.

The four that were arrested and charged with evading arrest include the following:

27-year-old Patrick Jones, of Memphis

23-year-old Derrick Vassar, of Gallatin

21-year-old Mackqies Raymond, of Nashville

21-year-old Tyler J. Cobb, of Murfreesboro

Jones was spotted by a THP trooper allegedly driving 81 miles per hour in Dodge Charger on Franklin Pike. He was accused of ignoring the trooper’s emergency equipment and speeding away. One of the THP helicopters followed Jones to an apartment complex on Tampa Drive where he was arrested.

Marricus Duncan, 23, of Humboldt, was Jones’ passenger. He was charged with unlawful gun possession while the subject of an order of protection was issued in Rutherford County. An AR-style rifle was found in the rear passenger seat of the Charger and an AR-style pistol and a Glock semi-automatic pistol were found in the grass where Duncan and Jones were arrested.

Jones was given a $5,000 bond and Duncan was given a $2,000 bond.

In addition to evading arrest, Vassar was charged with aggravated reckless driving, evading arrest on foot, resisting arrest, and displaying the wrong license plate on his corvette. Officers on the ground and in the air were near Old Hickory Boulevard and Firestone Parkway when they saw a large number of people in a gas station parking lot as Vassar allegedly did donuts in the parking lot.

Officers attempted to stop Vassar as he pulled out, but he refused to stop. He was followed up to 210 Crossings Place where he left the car and tried to run. He was taken into custody in the back parking area of the property. When officers ran the tag, it was registered to a Ford. Vassar was booked on a $10,500 bond.

In addition to being charged with evading arrest, Raymond was also charged with aggravated reckless driving. He was seen driving an orange Dodge Charger and was seen at several “meet-up” spots where cars were doing burnouts and donuts. He reportedly drove away from officers and was spotted by police doing donuts on Murfreesboro Pike under the airport runway bridge. Raymond was followed to Omohundro Place where was ultimately arrested and booked on a $10,000 bond.

Cobb was seen driving a U-Haul pickup truck in a parking lot on Corporate Drive. All of a sudden, an MNPD lieutenant tried to stop him with lights and sirens activated. Cobb drove away and allegedly placed himself and other drivers around him in significant danger. A THP helicopter followed Cobb until he was stopped by a trooper in Murfreesboro. At the time of the stop, Cobb was free from a $50,000 bond stemming from an arrest from February on two counts of felony and aggravated assault. He was accused of pointing a gun at two people who criticized a car meet Cobb was attending. He was arrested and charged by the THP officers for offenses in Rutherford County and will be booked on the Nashville charges shortly. In addition to being charged with felony evading arrest, he was charged with aggravated reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Jermont Robinson, 21, of LaVergne, was issued a state misdemeanor citation charging him with aggravated reckless driving after he was seen driving a blue Mustang doing donuts in the Woodmont Hills Church parking lot on Franklin Pike. This was a “meet up” spot and there were numerous individuals and vehicles in the parking lot at the time.

Several citations were also written during the operation for violations including speeding, excessive noise, careless driving, running red lights, failure to use a turn signal, and not having proof of insurance.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.