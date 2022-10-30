Officer shot at after traffic stop leads to chase, three arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop turned into a car chase and an officer was shot at.

Early Saturday morning, around 12:40 a.m., the Estill Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Spring Creek Road.

Tony Eugene Cannon Jr., was arrested for a Lincoln County arrest warrant.

In the vehicle, Officer Clint Grant smelled marijuana and began removing the other people inside the car to conduct a search in the vehicle.

When Grant removed the front seat passenger, Tony Eugene Thomas-Cannon Sr., another officer noticed him throw a pistol and then run away from the officers.

Dennis Evans, the car’s rear passenger then exited the vehicle, entered the driver’s seat and drove away.

The officers pursued him and they entered a residential trailer park. Evans fired five shots at Grant’s patrol vehicle and hit it twice. Evans then drove the car into the Elk River and ran away from the crash.

Officers from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Winchester Police Department, Decherd Police Department, Cowan Police Department, Arnold Air Force Base Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency joined to find the two suspects.

Thomas/Cannon Sr. was arrested on Spring Creek Road by ESPD, CPD, and Arnold AFB Police.

Officers used a FLIR camera and the THP aviation crew to find Evans in a wooded area. The pilots guided officers to Evans where he was taken into custody.

FCSO investigated the shooting scene and recovered 5.56mm casings. They also recovered and processed the vehicle.

Two ounces of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, eight ounces of a substance believed to be marijuana, a second pistol and cash were found in the car.

There is an ongoing effort to recover the firearm that was used to shoot at Grant, according to FCSO.

The pistol thrown by Thomas/Cannon Sr. was recovered from the initial traffic stop location.

The suspects were given the charges as follows:

Cannon Jr.:

Out-of-county warrant

Unlawful carrying of possession of a weapon



Thomas/Cannon Sr.:

Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Resisting arrest

Evading arrest

Public Intoxication



Evans:

Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony

Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon

Aggravated Assault X2

Assault Against a First Responder

Reckless Endangerment

Resisting Arrest

Public Intoxication

Charges are pending on all three suspects for the suspected drugs recovered from the vehicle.

