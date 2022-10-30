No injuries reported after fire at Columbia home


The roof of a house in Columbia, TN was destroyed.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after the roof of a home was destroyed by a fire at a Columbia home.

On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., crews with the Columbia Fire & Rescue team arrived at a single-story home where there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic.

Upon arrival, the flames had already extended through the roof. Crews immediately got to work and performed aggressive fire attacks to save the lower levels of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Columbia Fire Marshal’s office.

