Honey Alexander, wife of Lamar Alexander, dies at age 77

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Honey Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee Governor and Senator Lamar Alexander, has died, the family announced in a statement on Sunday. She was 77.

Alexander died Saturday at her home outside Maryville, Tennessee, according to the family.

She was married to Lamar Alexander for 53 years and stood by his side as her served two terms as governor of Tennessee and was later elected to the U.S. Senate.

“My deepest condolences to Lamar and the entire Alexander family on the loss of their beloved Honey,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in a social media post. “While she avoided the limelight whenever possible, she was always quietly working on behalf of children and families of our state and nation. She was a steadfast partner to her husband and a model First Lady for our state. She will be missed.”

According to the family’s obit published by TNJ: On the Hill, when Honey moved to Nashville with her husband and 11-month-old son, Drew, she began to focus her attention on efforts relating to the health and wellbeing of families and children.

As Tennessee’s First Lady from 1979 to 1987, she led the statewide Healthy Children Initiative with the goal of providing prenatal health care for every child.

Nashville’s Family & Children Service named its new building after Honey Alexander in 2017.

Honey Alexander is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lamar Alexander; three children, Leslee Alexander of Maryville, Kathryn Alexander, of Briarcliff Manor, NY, and Will Alexander, of Nashville; nine grandchildren; her brothers Frank Buhler, Jr. and Bruce Buhler; and her sisters Blanche Carter and Jessica Weiland. A fourth child, Drew Alexander of Nashville, died on December 31, 2021.

According to the family’s obit, a private graveside service for family members will be held at the family cemetery at Hesse Creek Chapel in Walland, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held later at Christ Church Cathedral in Nashville.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial be made to the Honey Alexander Center, 2400 Clifton Ave., Nashville, TN 37209.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.