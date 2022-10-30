First Alert Forecast: Occasional Showers Cap off the Weekend

Showers will remain in the forecast today and tomorrow, although the likelihood you’ll get wet will be quite a bit lower tomorrow (Halloween).

Today will be mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks. We’ll have passing showers from time to time, but plenty of dry weather as well. It’ll feel more humid than recent days with an occasional southeasterly breeze almost making it feel like spring outdoors.

Monday/Halloween will also be relatively cloudy (with a few sunny breaks). The chance you’ll encounter a shower will be much lower, but still, a few passing showers will remain in the area. Most of the Mid State will be dry for trick-or-treating, but, that said, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two.

Tuesday and Wednesday both appear variably cloudy and mild.

Thursday through Saturday will then turn brighter and warmer.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.