First Alert Forecast: Drier to start the work week

A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out for Halloween, but most folks will stay dry for any Trick-or-Treating!

Skies staying mostly cloudy into Monday morning will keep temperatures in the 50s to start the day. High temperatures will be limited to upper 60s to near 70 with lots of clouds sticking around throughout the day. The good news is that other than a few isolated showers during the day, most should stay dry for any Trick-or-Treating plans.

Cloud cover will vary throughout the middle of the week with highs in the lower to middle half of the 70s.

By Thursday, brighter skies can be expected, and south winds will bring back in warmer temperatures. Middle to upper 70s, and even a few 80s, can be expected for Thursday through Sunday as winds switch to out of the south. Any rain chances for these days appear limited, but by Sunday night, we will have at least a chance of a few showers depending on the timing of our next weathermaker.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.