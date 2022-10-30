5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday.

One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying their tickets in Huntland, Manchester, Cowan and Ardmore.

There was no winner of the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night. The payout for all five numbers and the red Powerball will be $1 billion for Monday’s drawing.

All five of the winning players matched four of five white balls and the red Powerball.

The player who bought their ticket at the Thornton’s at 1785 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro was tripled after choosing the Power Play option.

The $50,000 tickets were bought at Huntland Mini Mart, 501 Main St., Huntland; BZ Mart, 5506 McMinnville Hwy., Manchester; Cowan Market, 101 W. Cumberland St., Cowan; and True Discount, 25900 Main St., Ardmore, who won by selecting the Double Play feature.

