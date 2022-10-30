12-year-old injured after being struck by car in Clarksville


A 12-year-old was injured after being struck by a car on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car when she ran out onto Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Saturday night according to Clarksville Police.

Police said the girl was hit by a car around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Trenton Road. The girl was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known.

The northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were closed for several hours as Fatal Accident Crash Investigators processed the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. makes his way to the podium with wife Honey Alexander to speak to...
Honey Alexander, wife of Lamar Alexander, dies at age 77
12-year-old injured after being struck by car
12-year-old hurt after being hit by car
Powerball
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder