12-year-old injured after being struck by car in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car when she ran out onto Wilma Rudolph Boulevard on Saturday night according to Clarksville Police.

Police said the girl was hit by a car around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Trenton Road. The girl was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known.

The northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard were closed for several hours as Fatal Accident Crash Investigators processed the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.