Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11

By Carmyn Gutierrez, Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week 11 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed ten exciting games Friday night.

Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:

Friendship Christian won the game against Middle Tennessee Christian with a final score of 28-14.

Middle Tennessee Christian and Friendship Christian battle for the Division II-A East Region title.

Nashville Christian crushed DCA, with the game ending 42-7.

Green Hill couldn’t get the win against Mt. Juliet, the final score was 26-19.

Brentwood Academy wins against MUS, the final score was 35-7.

Smyrna takes home the win against Overton, the final score was 31-20.

Brentwood wins the game against Centennial with the game ending 15-9.

MBA defeated Knox Catholic, the game ended 56-24.

Goodpasture takes home a loss against FRA, the game ended 45-22.

Davidson Academy was unable to score any points in Friday’s game. CPA took home the win with the final score being 41-0.

Wilson Central wins the game against Hillsboro with the final score being 45-14.

