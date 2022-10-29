Renewed push for juvenile detention center in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - County leaders in Montgomery County are calling attention to the need for a local juvenile detention center after years of sending juvenile offenders to other counties.

This week, two teens who were arrested for allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old man had to sleep on the floor of an interview room at the Clarksville Police Department.

Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell said that was because there were no available beds in the counties where they send juvenile offenders.

In some cases, one county juvenile court worker said, the juvenile offenders are just sent home.

“They know that odds are, there may not be a bed for them somewhere and that they’ll just be sent home,” Montgomery County Commissioner Lisa Prichard said.

Prichard is part of an ad hoc committee committed to a local juvenile detention center. That would prevent police officers and sheriff’s deputies from driving hours across the state to drop-off and pick up the area’s juvenile offenders. Prichard envisions a facility that aside from a detention facility, would include psychiatric care, social services, medical care and educational classes.

“We’re not talking about building bars and concrete,” Prichard said. “These are our children; they need to be in our custody. We need to have the opportunity to rehabilitate them.”

According to the Clarksville Police Department, from Oct. 18, 2021 to Oct. 18, 2022, there were 133 reports of juvenile suspects involving violent crime. That led to 177 juvenile arrests.

That included, police say:

-- 17 Robberies

-- 12 Burglaries

-- 17 Aggravated Assaults

-- 56 Vehicle Thefts (plus 15 Joyriding) = 71

-- 2 Reckless Endangerments

-- 14 Aggravated Domestic Assaults

In a statement released Thursday after the arrests of two carjacking suspects, Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell wrote:

“The safety of the citizens of Clarksville is our priority and requires the officers to be available to patrol the streets. The added responsibility of taking care of a juvenile due to the lack of a “bed” takes away from their necessary duties. The responsibility to feed these children and try to make them as comfortable as possible on our concrete floor while they wait for an appearance before the court goes beyond the scope of duties and responsibilities of the Clarksville Police Department. This must change immediately; the community needs to reach out to their elected official seeking their support for a juvenile detention facility that is local. The Clarksville Police Department and my professional employees cannot do it alone.”

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson sent WSMV this statement, when asked whether a juvenile detention center was one of the county’s greatest needs.

“There are many essential needs in our county so I wouldn’t classify a juvenile detention facility as a great need. However, our law enforcement resources throughout the county are a great need. Currently many of our Sheriff’s Office resources are used for the temporary detention and transportation of juvenile offenders. Our courthouse uses in house detention facilities while juvenile court cases are pending, and our patrol officers and school resource officers are often tasked with transporting juveniles to detention centers outside our county. These other facilities are usually in Columbia, TN or Rutherford County, but have also been as far as Sevierville and Memphis.A facility within our county would allow those law enforcement resources used in managing juveniles to return to their in-county duties, which is where the great need lies.”

Prichard is hopeful the state will step up to help fund a new juvenile detention center, if the county is able to find a property for one.

“We’re hoping that the state will be generous enough,” Prichard said. “It is a necessity, and we don’t have time to wait.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.