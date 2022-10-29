Police investigating shooting in Hermitage


Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage.
Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage.

Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

