Police investigating Nashville shooting

Police responded Friday evening to a shooting.
By Daniel Smithson
Oct. 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting.

Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

