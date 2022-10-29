Murfreesboro Police detectives investigate shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating an early morning shooting at 131 John R. Rice Boulevard.

Murfreesboro Police officers were dispatched to the scene at around 3 a.m. and discovered an unidentified male who had been shot several times. Officials say he has been transported to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Anyone with information can contact CID at (615) 893-2717.

This is a developing story.

