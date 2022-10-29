More than $1 million raised at Nashville Walk to End Alzheimer’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 1,300 participants in over 196 teams raised more than $1 million for Alzheimer’s care and support and research.

“We expect that we will meet our goal of $1.25 million by the end of the year,” said the Walk to End Alzheimer’s group.

Country Music Artist, Jacob Rice made a special musical performance and the event had a Promise Flower ceremony.

Another way the city will be honoring those currently living with Alzheimer’s and dementia is by illuminating the Capitol purple.

