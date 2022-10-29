Little Big Town performs at game two of 2022 World Series


By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Tx. (WSMV) - Little Big Town will be performing the National Anthem at the second game of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros.

The games began on Friday, October 28 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Game Two will start at 6:30 central.

Little Big Town is a Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group that hit songs such as “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good AS Gone,” “Little White Church” and “Girl Crush.”

The group consists of Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook.

