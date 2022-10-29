First Alert Forecast: Rain for Part of Halloween Weekend

Wet weather will build into the area Saturday night and continue off and on through Halloween/Monday.

Saturday will turn mostly cloudy early in the day. Showers will arrive from the southwest as evening approaches. A shower can’t be ruled out during the day in Nashville, but rain is much more likely in Music City after dark. Temperatures will start in the 40s and lowermost 50s. By late afternoon, they’ll peak in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers will continue off and on through Sunday, on into Halloween. Sunday afternoon will likely turn breezy and more humid with a break in the rain for a time. Know however that a shower may pop up again at anytime.

On Monday, showers will become even less prevalent in the area. They’ll taper off completely for most by trick-or-treat time. However, a couple isolated showers and sprinkles will remain.

Tuesday and Wednesday appear seasonable and variably cloudy.

Milder weather will build in for the end of next week.

Friday night may bring a round of showers and storms, arriving from the west.

