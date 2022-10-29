CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bellevue community concerned after thieves target cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue community is concerned after thieves targeted their cars multiple times this week.

The suspects were caught on camera checking door handles and looking in windows on what neighbors said is normally a quiet street in the Allen’s Green area.

Security video from around 4 a.m. Friday shows a thief get out of a car that’s driving around the neighborhood and start checking doors.

This is the second time they were spotted on the same street in the week. Neighbors said it does not appear they were able to get into any cars.

“You expect it. I hate to say that, but that is how it is now. I knew it would happen eventually. It just kept getting closer and closer,” Jim Summers said. “This is why I feel like everyone has to watch out for their neighbor now. Luckily, on this street, that is what we do.”

Summers said they keep everything locked and inside garages as much as possible to protect their belongings. He would like to see more police in his neighborhood but is happy the development has license plate readers to help catch any criminals that come into the area.

“They can’t patrol constantly in these areas,” Summers said. “It is just too big now. So just hope and pray that you are not affected but be prepared if you are.”

Metro Police said people should still report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods even if criminals don’t take anything. Officers can add more patrols in an area or start using undercover police to keep an eye out for possible car thieves.

