Fire crews work to put out damaging apartment fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews have successfully put out an apartment fire in Antioch.

Fire crews were able to put out the hot spots deep within the apartment building to fully extinguish the fire. The building that caught fire is confirmed to be a total loss.

Crews were dispatched to 1500 Brentridge Drive to battle the fire that started around 5 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say the fire was contained to one building and no injuries have been reported.

The flames had burned through the roof when crews arrived which immediately upgraded the response to a 2-alarm fire. It was upgraded to a 3-alarm fire shortly after.

Crews worked to control the fire and the fire response was downgraded.

The fire has been extinguished and Nashville Emergency Operations Center cadaver K9s were called to the scene to confirm that no one was missing in the collapsed portion of the building.

Officials say one person has been transported for breathing issues.

