Water main break in South Nashville affects dozens of customers

Metro Water Services reported approximately 50 customers were affected by this water main rupture.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A ruptured water main in South Nashville caused some problems for many Nashvillians early Friday morning.

According to Metro Water Services (MWS), a 12″ water main pipe broke around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and Bradford Avenue. The area was roped off and crews got to work repairing the broken pipe, which reduced traffic to one lane in both directions.

MWS said the break affected approximately 50 customers as services were cut off for the repair to be made.

A water main ruptures in front of Hattie B's Hot Chicken on 8th Avenue South.
A water main ruptures in front of Hattie B's Hot Chicken on 8th Avenue South.(WSMV)

