Sumner County deputies warn about scam calls

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to be cautious when answering phone calls from their number.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, multiple reports of scam calls have been made over the last 48 hours.

Deputies say scammers will call claiming to be a representative of the sheriff’s office and will request money over the phone. In some cases, the sheriff’s office’s phone number will show in the caller ID.

Scammers have tried to get people to purchase and then provide the numbers of prepaid cards or provide them with a credit or debit card number. The scammer claims the person owes money for a bond or a fine for missing jury duty.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says they will never require payment over the phone and warns the public to be cautious when providing financial information over the phone.

If you feel you have been a victim of fraud, contact the law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction you live in.

To contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office call 615-452-2616 or contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-451-3838

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.