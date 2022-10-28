Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Interstate 24 Thursday afternoon

Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. A 28-year-old driver, who was traveling from his Illinois home to Georgia, was hit by gunfire in the hip. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

According to police, the man was shot by a passenger in a “beaten-up” black Nissan sedan containing four people. The victim told police the suspects’ car began making erratic movements behind him Thursday afternoon while driving east on I-24. The victim said he was unable to change lanes at the time, but that when traffic cleared, he moved to the right. He said as the black sedan passed, the rear passenger fired at least two shots at his vehicle.

After the shooting, the victim pulled over to the shoulder, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Scene of the shooting on I-24 Thursday afternoon. (MNPD)

