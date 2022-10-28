Ohio woman dies following hit-and-run in West Nashville

Police at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run near Midtown.
Police at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run near Midtown.(WSMV)
Oct. 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run from Thursday night in Nashville.

Police said 61-year-old Amelia Lamping and her husband were visiting from Ohio and walking in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North when an Alfa Romeo sedan hit her and kept going. Lamping was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The car fled the scene, driving east on Charlotte Pike, towards downtown Nashville. It was located on Friday around 12:30 p.m. The car was abandoned on 2nd Avenue North, near Van Buren Street.

Anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call MNPD at 615-742-7463.

