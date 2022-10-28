Ohio woman dies following hit-and-run in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run from Thursday night in Nashville.

Police said 61-year-old Amelia Lamping and her husband were visiting from Ohio and walking in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North when an Alfa Romeo sedan hit her and kept going. Lamping was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The car fled the scene, driving east on Charlotte Pike, towards downtown Nashville. It was located on Friday around 12:30 p.m. The car was abandoned on 2nd Avenue North, near Van Buren Street.

Anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call MNPD at 615-742-7463.

Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, officers a short time ago located a silver Alfa Romeo sedan with damage consistent with the hit & run crash that claimed Amelia Lamping, 61. The car was found abandoned on 2nd Ave N. near Van Buren St. Have info about the driver? Call 615-742-7463. https://t.co/hxiOqXD9Vf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 28, 2022

