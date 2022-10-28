Neighbors concerned about possible development near Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Will 10 homes be built on greenspace near Centennial Park?

That is what some are worried about after a Metro Councilmember filed an ordinance this week to make it happen.

Benjamin Brown lives in the Parthenon Avenue area near Centennial Dog Park.

“It is really prestige around here,” Brown said. “It is really nice. It is just beautiful.”

Brown said he is not happy about a proposal to build 10 multi-family dwellings on the greenspace near his home.

“I am kind of at a loss for words right now,” Brown said.

A parcel of land next to the dog park is owned by Volunteer Builders LLC, and they are currently zoned to build five units there. Another parcel close by is owned by Metro Parks. Metro Parks wants to do a land swap so it would become the owners of the parcel closer to the dog park in hopes of possibly expanding the park.

Volunteer Builders is willing to swap under the condition that the new lot would be rezoned to allow them to build 10 units.

“I would just have to be a lot more cautious when I walk to the park,” resident Frances Assink said. “It is difficult because there is not sidewalks everywhere.”

“I don’t think we are losing green space at all,” Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor said. “I think we will lose green space if this doesn’t happen.”

The issues will be considered on first reading at Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting.

“Some areas I think we can preserve, and I don’t think it would be so bad to preserve this one,” Brown said.

